Police raid hookah bar in Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146 May 10, 2022 23:43 IST

The Bengaluru International Airport police on Tuesday raided a hookah bar and arrested three persons operating the bar illegally..

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided the Cafe Runway bar situated at Kannamangala Gate and arrested the manager, identified as Athikhur Rahman, along with two of his employees.

The police have seized 13 hookahs, 15 packets of flavoured tobacco, and other equipment from them. The bar was owned by Waseem Ahmed and Mohammed Salman .

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and also under the Karnataka Police Act for further investigation.