Police raid Bengaluru pub for organising late-night party
The J.B. Nagar police raided a pub situated in the area on Sunday and detained 35 persons allegedly involved in a late-night party. Many of the customers, said to be from IT companies, were suspected to be under the influence of drugs.
All of them were subjected to a medical examination, a senior police officer said. Two suspected peddlers, identified as Senthil and Harikrishna, have been detained for questioning. The police have booked two cases against the management and the organisers for further investigation.
