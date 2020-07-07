Police find note in car of former CEO of Raghavendra bank

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report on the death of M. Vasudeva Maiya,70, the former Chief Executive Officer of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank Ltd. He was found dead in his car that was parked in Chikkalasandra on Monday night.

According to the police, the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday.

“We are waiting for the final report from the forensic science laboratory. We have recovered a note from the car in the presence of his family,” said Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South division).

Senior police officials refused to divulge details of the people named in the note saying that they are investigating its contents.

Maiya was among officials of the bank whose premises had been searched by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the State on June 18 in connection with alleged large-scale irregularities in the bank. Multiple agencies — Enforcement Directorate, Criminal Investigation Department, Reserve Bank of India, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies — are probing the alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹1,400 crore.

“The post-mortem and the FSL report are very important. We are closely monitoring them as various agencies, including ACB, CCB, CID and Enforcement Directorate, are investigating the bank,” she said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)