Police deny permission for farmers’ protest

The police have denied permission for a farmers’ protest organised by the Congress that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Thousands of protesters from other parts of the State were expected to join in the ‘Raj Bhavan chalo’ rally from city railway station. They had planned to march to Freedom Park and from there to Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum against the new farm laws.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Tuesday that permission had been denied due to COVID-19 guidelines, which limit the number of people that can gather at any location to prevent the spread of the virus. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that law and order is maintained.