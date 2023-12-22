Police conduct drug awareness programme at 2,300 schools and colleges across Karnataka

December 22, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The State police conducted an awareness programme in 2,300 schools and colleges across the State on Wednesday against the use and the supply of narcotics especially in schools and colleges.

According to an official release, the awareness programme was carried out as per the directions of the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police and Head of Police Force, Karnataka.

Officials from the rank of PSI upto SP and DCP were asked to conducted awareness programmes through presentations, skits, debates and talks against the ill effects of drugs and narcotics.

An intensive drive was launched all over the State from December 21 and it will go on till December 31, 2023 to search and seize various categories of drugs and contraband substances, the release added.