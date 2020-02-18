Police chief asks citizens to test response time of local police

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has invited citizens to test the response time of the local police either on the Suraksha app for women - which has garnered 2.8 lakh downloads - or by dialling 100.

“Test call 100 or download Suraksha, we will be with you in minutes, this app is for all, I urge you to test it and summon your Hoysala..” said Mr. Rao in a tweet.

He has promised citizens that the patrolling staff are committed to reach them within eight minutes.

The tweet has not gone down well the patrolling police, who say they are stretched thin. Many are worried that the tweet will go viral and they will be inundated with calls from people who are simply ‘testing’ them and not really in need of help. “It will be a nuisance if citizens start calling us randomly. This service offered by police is only meant for emergencies,” said a local police officer.

However, Mr. Rao said that the police are ready with the motto that no call is a prank call , in order to make the service popular and user friendly.