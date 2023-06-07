HamberMenu
Police catch gun-runner trying to sell three pistols

June 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The weapons recovered from an event organiser by Cubbon park police on June 6.

The weapons recovered from an event organiser by Cubbon park police on June 6. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Cubbon Park police on Tuesday, June 6, arrested a city-based event organiser and recovered three pistols and 99 rounds of live ammunition from him.

The accused, Niraj Joseph , a native of Kerala and working for an event management company in the city, told the police that he had sourced the weapons from his contacts from the North-East. The police have taken him into custody and are now trying to ascertain his network .

The accused Joseph was caught by PSI, Ishwar Vannur, while he was waiting in a car for his client to deliver the weapons at the bus stop on Queen’s Road.

The weapons look factory made and investigations are on to ascertain his network, a senior police officer said, adding that the police are also verifying his criminal background.

