Police ban protests and gatherings near educational institutions in Bengaluru

The order will be in effect till February 22

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200 metre radius of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. It will remain in effect from February 9-22.

Also Read Karnataka hijab controversy: Stories behind the story

The order was issued in the wake of protests and agitations in certain parts of Karnataka in connection with strict enforcement of dress code in schools and colleges. As the possibility of similar agitations and protests in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is very essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain law and order, said Mr. Pant in the order.

The order restricts people from holding protests or staging agitations for or against the strict implementation of uniforms near any school, college or educational institution.