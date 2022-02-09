Karnataka

Hijab controversy: National flag hoisted in college campus in Shivamogga

Activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI), a wing of the Congress party, hoist the national flag on the campus of Government First Grade College in Shivamogga on February 9, 2022.  

Members of Shivamogga district unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI), a students’ wing of the Congress party, hoisted the national flag on Government First Grade College campus at Bapuji Nagar in Shivamogga on February 9 morning. This is the place where a student had hoisted the saffron flag during a protest against hijab on February 8.

Also Read
A student ties a saffron flag on Govt. First Grade College campus in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Saffron flag on college flagpost in Shivamogga

 

A group of NSUI activists, led by district president Vijay Kumar and State secretary H.S. Balaji, went to the spot with the tricolour. One of them climbed up the flag post to tie the flag. Later, they sang the national anthem.

The State Government has declared a holiday for colleges for three days starting February 9 as protests against the hijab turned violent in many places, including Shivamogga, on February 8.

NSUI members said the controversy over hijab was created for political reasons. The students should give up the issue and return to classes.

Watch | Karnataka's hijab controversy explained
 


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 9:55:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hijab-controversy-national-flag-hoisted-in-college-campus-in-shivamogga/article38400321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY