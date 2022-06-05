Police arrest young man, recover 12 vehicles

The Taverekere police on Sunday arrested a young man who, along with his associates, allegedly used to steal vehicles on the outskirts of the city.

The accused, Bharath Akira, 20, a resident of Bannerghatta, was arrested based on a complaint of the theft of a mini-bus on the Dodda Aaladamara road on May 27.

According to the police, Bharath, along with his associates, Prajwal, Manoj, Murali, and Kalki, had allegedly intercepted the mini-bus on May 27, around 9.45 p.m., when the driver, Shekhar, was returning home. The accused threatened him with weapons, assaulted him, and sped away with the mini-bus, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a special team was formed to track down the accused. Based on his confession, the police recovered the mini-bus, an autorickshaw, and 10 two-wheelers from him.

The accused would allegedly move around the outskirts of the city and rob motorists of their valuables along with the bikes. The accused would use the stolen vehicles to commit the offence and later sell it to people they knew at throwaway prices, the police added.