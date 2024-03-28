Police arrest gang of 12 involved in rowdy’s murder in Bengaluru

March 28, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Banaswadi police have cracked the murder of 35-year-old rowdy-sheeter Dinesh Kumar and arrested a gang of 12 persons, comprising his close aide and his two arch-rivals.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar was waiting at the reception area of a hotel in Kammanahalli while his aides were making the payment when he was surrounded by an armed gang who hacked him to death and escaped.

The police managed to pin down Dilip Sagar and Ajay Christopher, rowdy-sheeters in Kothanur and R.M. Nagar police station and the arch-rivals of Dinesh.

Dinesh, with multiple criminal cases pending against him, wanted to eliminate his arch-rivals and had rented a room to hatch a plan with his aides. However, his aides double-crossed him and passed on the information to Dilip and Ajay, who offered them money to help them kill Dinesh, said the police.

As per the plan, the duo, armed with weapons, arrived at the hotel where Dinesh was and hacked him to death.