GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest gang of 12 involved in rowdy’s murder in Bengaluru

March 28, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Banaswadi police have cracked the murder of 35-year-old rowdy-sheeter Dinesh Kumar and arrested a gang of 12 persons, comprising his close aide and his two arch-rivals.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar was waiting at the reception area of a hotel in Kammanahalli while his aides were making the payment when he was surrounded by an armed gang who hacked him to death and escaped.

The police managed to pin down Dilip Sagar and Ajay Christopher, rowdy-sheeters in Kothanur and R.M. Nagar police station and the arch-rivals of Dinesh.

Dinesh, with multiple criminal cases pending against him, wanted to eliminate his arch-rivals and had rented a room to hatch a plan with his aides. However, his aides double-crossed him and passed on the information to Dilip and Ajay, who offered them money to help them kill Dinesh, said the police.

As per the plan, the duo, armed with weapons, arrived at the hotel where Dinesh was and hacked him to death.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.