Police arrest burglar, claim to have solved 12 house break-in cases

The Jnanabharathi police have arrested a habitual burglar and recovered stolen items worth ₹20 lakh from him. With the arrest of Syed Ahmed, 38, the police claim to have cracked 12 cases of house break-ins.

According to the police, Ahmed, who hails from Kolar, would scout different areas in Bengaluru to identify houses that are locked by the owners. “He would knock on the door and ring the bells repeatedly to see if there are any occupants. If someone answered the door, he would pretend to ask for an address, and move on to find another house he could break into,” said a police officer.

Based on a complaint filed by a house owner in Jnanabharathi, who was recently robbed, the police stepped up patrolling and nabbed Ahmed. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.