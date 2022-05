Photos | CM steps out to check rain damage in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau May 19, 2022 12:44 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai went around Bengaluru to check the damage caused by rains over the past few days

1/4 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with officials during a tour of Bengaluru to check rain-related problems, on May 19, 2022. Photo: HANDOUT E MAIL Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministerial colleagues listen to the grievances of a citizen during a tour of Bengaluru to check rain-related problems, on May 19, 2022. Photo: HANDOUT E MAIL Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai looks at a raja kaluve (storm water drain) during a tour of Bengaluru to check rain-related problems, on May 19, 2022. Photo: HANDOUT E MAIL Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministerial colleagues examine a drain during a tour of Bengaluru to check rain-related problems, on May 19, 2022. Photo: HANDOUT E MAIL

