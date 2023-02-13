Photos | Aero India 2023

February 13, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13 inaugurated the five-day Aero India 2023 on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’ at the India Air Force station at Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, to showcase India’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

The focus of Aero India 2023 will be on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.

The biggest-ever event till date is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 Chief Executive Officers of global, and Indian original equipment manufacturers.

Visitors queue up for the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station - Yelahanka in Bengaluru, India, on February 13, 2023. The airshow runs through February 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks past Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia during inauguration of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru on February 13, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the audience at Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru on February 13, 2023.

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters fly past the audience at the Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air force station, in Bengaluru on February 13, 2023.

Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team ‘Surya Kiran’ get set for a stunt during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air force station, in Bengaluru on February 13, 2023.

Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team ‘Surya Kiran’ put up a show during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air force station, in Bengaluru on February 13, 2023.