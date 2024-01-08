GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Philatelists take centre stage at KARNAPEX 2024 

The 13th state-level philatelic exhibition also paid tribute to Karnataka’s diverse heritage

January 08, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Surabhi Gorebal,Rishabh Sachdeva
Students visiting the 13th State Level Philatelic Exhibition ‘KARNAPEX 2024: A festival of Stamps’, organised by the Karnataka Postal.

Students visiting the 13th State Level Philatelic Exhibition ‘KARNAPEX 2024: A festival of Stamps’, organised by the Karnataka Postal. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

KARNAPEX 2024, which took place in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium between the 5th and 8th of January, showcased the cultural richness and historical splendour of stamps.  This 13th state-level philatelic exhibition immersed stamp enthusiasts, offering more than 690 frames filled with stamps that paid tribute to Karnataka’s diverse heritage.  

Other event highlights included an open art area featuring hand-painted tattoos, caricatures, portraits, and a postcard workshop. Stalls were also set up by organisations such as NIMHANS and ISRO. Additionally, five special covers, which highlighted the state’s cultural richness and iconic people, including one featuring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, were also released at the event. 

Still from the event.

Still from the event. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The session was inaugurated by Shri P.C. Mohan, Member of Parliament from the Bengaluru Central Constituency. In his opening address, he remarked, “Over the years, the means of communication have evolved significantly with the ascent of social media. However, the sentiments associated with letters and postcards continue to hold a special place, and the distinctive stamps serve as windows into a myriad of different experiences.” 

A visitor paints a caricature wall mount at the 13th State Level Philatelic Exhibition ‘KARNAPEX 2024: A festival of Stamps’, organised by the Karnataka Postal.

A visitor paints a caricature wall mount at the 13th State Level Philatelic Exhibition ‘KARNAPEX 2024: A festival of Stamps’, organised by the Karnataka Postal. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Philatelists took centre stage, transforming the venue into a haven for rare stamp enthusiasts. The crowd, a mix of seasoned collectors, school students and curious newcomers, eagerly explored the stalls, their eyes lighting up with every discovery. Joseph D’Coutho, a philatelist from Cochin, was one of them. He said, “Every stall unveils a diverse array of collections featuring stamps and coins from around the globe. Despite the decline of this hobby in the wake of the digital culture and the emergence of digital collectables, exhibitions like these provide us with a valuable platform to showcase our cherished collections.” 

Related Topics

history and culture / Karnataka / bengaluru / arts, culture and entertainment / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.