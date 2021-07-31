Peru opens information centre in Bengaluru

To mark the bicentennial of Peru’s independence, an information centre has been opened at the office of the Honorary Consul in Bengaluru.

According to a release issued here on Saturday, the centre will enhance the interest in Peru which is home to several ancient cultures and cradles of civilization. Peru gained independence from the Spanish empire on July 28, 1821, after military campaigns. Honorary Consul of Peru in Bengaluru, Vikram Vishwanath, said.

Peru is not only an exciting country for its history and culture dating back to the 10th millennia BCE, but a vibrant destination for tourism, trade and investment, he said. Those interested can visit the centre with prior appointment. For appointments, call 080 2550 29229 / 2552 2212, the release said.