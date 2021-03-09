Peripheral Ring Road under PPP model

The more-than-a-decade-old Peripheral Ring Road (PPR) project found a mention yet again in the budget. However this time around, the State government talked about taking up the project under the public-private partnership model. The private party will bear the land acquisition cost.
The CM said that the 65-km long and 100-metre wide PRR project, for which the land acquisition process had come to a standstill due to court cases and financial crunch. He announced the project will be started by calling a tender incorporating the Swiss challenge method.
A senior BDA official said that a consortium of Israel-based companies has shown interest in the project. “A high-powered committee headed by the CM will discuss this and the subject will be moved to the State Cabinet. Once it is cleared by the Cabinet, the government will invite proposals from other companies interested in executing the project. Based on the competitive bidding, further decisions will be taken,” the official said.
As per the BDA’s estimate, the project will cost ₹21,000 crore. of which ₹15,000 crore is required for land acquisition.
