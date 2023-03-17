Parts of Bengaluru receive showers, traffic hit

March 17, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Moderate showers in a few parts of Bengaluru provided much-needed cheer and respite from the heat on Friday (March 17). While the day began with overcast skies, rains lashed parts of the city, especially in East Bengaluru, after 6 p.m.

Following the downpour, traffic was hit in Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli and Outer Ring Road in the evening. Police issued an advisory regarding inundation in Kadubeesanahalli, and the consequent slow-moving traffic towards Bellandur.

Traffic snarls were also reported in K.R. Puram, Whitefield, Varthur, Kadugodi, Marathahalli, Hoodi, and other areas in East Bengaluru. Showers were also experienced in Electronics City, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Sarjapur, Arekere, Koramangala, Madiwala, J.P. Nagar and Jayanagar.

A forecast by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, valid till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, said, “Widespread light to moderate rains associated with thunder activity is likely over BBMP area. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.”