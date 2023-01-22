Pakistani girl staying illegally in Bengaluru arrested

January 22, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bellandur Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old Pakistani girl, who allegedly forged her identity to stay in the city illegally. The arrested, identified as Iqra Jeevani, married a 25-year-old security guard from Uttar Pradesh, whom she met through a dating app a few months ago, and entered India through the porous India-Nepal border, police said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav befriended Iqra on a dating app and fell in love with her and the duo decided to get married, sources said. He called her to Nepal a few months ago where they got married. The couple came to India by crossing the India-Nepal border to reach Birganj in Bihar and reached Patna.

The accused later reached Bengaluru and stayed in a rented house near Ayyappa temple in Junnasandra were Mulayam started working as security guard since September 2022.

Mulayam Singh even got an Aadhaar card done for Iqra after changing her name to Rava Yadav and applied for an Indian passport.

The scam came to light when central intelligence agencies came across Iqra who was trying to contact her family members back in Pakistan and alerted the state intelligence. The police verified the details before swooping down on the house and arresting Mulayam and Iqra.

Iqra was later handed over to the FRRO officials who later remanded her to a state home for women and further investigating the case. The police are verifying Iqra’s background to check whether she is part of an espionage ring.