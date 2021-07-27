Online fraud: Airline employee loses ₹1.05 lakh while trying to sell old pair of shoes

Another person lost ₹82,000

A 27-year-old airline employee lost ₹1.05 lakh to online fraudsters while trying to sell an old pair of shoes.

Mallika Chouhan, a resident of Bagalur in Bengaluru, had posted an ad on online platform OLX on July 22 offering to sell her old pair of shoes.

A few minutes later, an unidentified man called. He offered to buy the shoes and said that he would make the payment through Google Pay. He told Mallika to follow his instructions, which she did.

Later, she realised that a sum of ₹1.05 lakh has been taken from her account.

She tried to call the person, but his number was not reachable.

She filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the North East police.

In another case, Lokesh Mahadevaiah, a 41-year-old working at KIA airport in Bengaluru, lost ₹82,000 while trying to get a freebie in the form of cashback.

In his complaint to the North East cyber crime cell on July 24, Lokesh said that he received a message on his mobile phone informing that there is a cashback offer for him along with a scratch card with a message to follow the instructions.

Soon after following the instructions, ₹18,400 was deducted from Lokesh’s account.

Lokesh called the customer care number to raise a complaint, but could not reach them. A few seconds later, a person claiming to be a customer care executive called Lokesh and offered to help recover the money.

He was given a link with instructions. After following the instructions, Lokesh realised that another ₹63,891 was taken from his account.