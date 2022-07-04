One more round of inspection to be held to decongest traffic bottlenecks

Chiefs of civic agencies in the city will carry out one more round inspection of traffic junctions in the city this week to come up with decongestion measures.

Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tushar Giri Nath told the media that in the next inspection on July 7, the officials will chalk out plans to decongest junctions such as Iblur, Central Silk Board, Sarakki, and Jayadeva.

On the action taken after the previous inspection at Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, and Tin Factory, he said as short-term measures, the police kiosk at Goraguntepalya has been removed to ease the traffic flow.

At Hebbal Junction, a barricade has been built for buses that come on the service road and take the ramp under the flyover. Buses will stopped near the ramp in the future, he said, adding that instructions have been given to the officials concerned to put up sign boards.

At Tin Factory, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been asked to tar the road near the bus stops.

The other junctions identified for decongestion are K.S. Layout, RR-MR Junction, and Kadubeesanahalli.

The official said that measures are in place to fix the waterlogging problems at places identified by the police. During the meeting, Bengaluru Smart City project officials were directed to complete the work on Avenue Road within a month.