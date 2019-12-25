One app for all city agencies from January

Everything one needs to know about the major government agencies in the city will soon be available at your fingertips.

‘Namma Bengaluru’, a citizen utility app, is the New Year gift to residents of the city. The app, which is being developed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will have an interface to report grievances of various government agencies. This includes Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom).

Complaints related to civic works, information about the city, upcoming events, e-khata registration and many other services will be available on the app.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, who announced the app during the ‘Urban thought leaders conclave’ on Wednesday, said the civic body is planning to launch the app in mid-January. The conclave was held as part of ‘Good Governance Day’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mr. Anil Kumar told The Hindu, “The new app will help citizens reach out to various government agencies under one umbrella. It has been designed to fit the needs of the people of the city without installing a slew of apps from various departments. We will ensure that the grievance reaches the right department in the right agency.”

The app will have a suggestion box and feedback option as well.

Urban expert Ashwin Mahesh said though the idea is good, until there is integration of all government departments, integration of apps or through apps is pointless. “Governance should be integrated first and everything will follow suit. We work on the assumption that small deficiencies can be made up. But it does not work that way. Integration is the deficiency and gap,” he said.