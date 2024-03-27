GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

On World Theatre Day, check out these stage spaces in Bengaluru

World Theatre Day falls on March 27 every year. We bring you a few spaces in the city where shows are staged...

March 27, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Ruth Dhanaraj
The auditorium at Ranga Shankara

The auditorium at Ranga Shankara | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pick a back row at the movies and a front one for the theatre. On World Theatre Day observed on March 27 every year, we look at some of the city’s spaces where expressions and emotions come alive on stage:

Ranga Shankara

With a seating capacity of 310 and a reputation for strict theatre timings, Ranga Shankara might be the most well-known theatre space in the city. It was founded in 2004 by Arundathi Nag in memory of her late husband Shankar Nag. With their rendition of Arsenic and Old Lace, they might be the only space staging a play on World Theatre Day.

For details log on to www.rangashankara.org

Bangalore Creative Circus

The Mahabharatha Project by The Artist’s Collective staged at The Bangalore Creative Circus 

The Mahabharatha Project by The Artist’s Collective staged at The Bangalore Creative Circus  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Operating out of what once was an old warehouse, the Bangalore Creative Circus is not a conventional space for theatre. Established in 2019, it can accommodate up to 200 people (or chairs) for a fulfilling stage show; the space is also used by art and other creative collectives, apart from workshops and interactive sessions.

For details log on to www.blrcreativecircus.com

Jagriti

DNA, a play by Jagriti Theatre

DNA, a play by Jagriti Theatre | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Perhaps one of the first cultural spaces to open in South East Bengaluru, Jagriti Theatre with a seating capacity of 200, was founded in 2011 by Arundhati and Jagdish Raja. Over the years it has lent itself to creative expressions in music, dance and comedy performances apart from theatrical ones, in multiple languages.

For details log on to www.jagrititheatre.com

Goethe-Institut

Sexual Neuroses staged at Goethe-Institut

Sexual Neuroses staged at Goethe-Institut | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Also known as the Max Mueller Bhavan, the auditorium here can seat 150 people. While you can catch a play here, the Institute does not let out their space for third parties to rent, using it only for their own and partner projects. However, they are open to collaborations and interested parties can submit their proposals to the Institute.

For details log on to www.goethe.de/ins/in/en/index.html

Set a stage
These theatre troupes are spread out all over the city and with the increasing difficulty in commuting it makes sense to find one closest to you. Follow their socials to keep abreast of their upcoming plays, workshops and more:
Vyoma Art Space: JP Nagar 3rd Phase / @vyomaspace
Bangalore Theatre Company: Whitefield / @bangalore_theatre_company
WeMove Theatre: Jayanagar 1st Block / @wemove_theatre
Our Theatre Collective: Koramangala 4th Block / @ourtheatre.collective
TheatreNama Studios: Koramangala 1st Block / @the_theatrenama

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.