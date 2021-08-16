Ola Electric launches e-scooters in Bengaluru

Ola Electric, on Sunday, announced the launch of two electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro. While the S1 has been priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), the S1 Pro is ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom).

In a press release, it stated that the Ola S1 will officially open for purchase from September 8, 2021, and will start delivering across 1,000 cities and towns in October. Till then, Ola S1 is available for reservation at 499. It has “industry-leading range of up to 181 km, acceleration of 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds, and a top speed of 115 kmph respectively,” it stated. It is powered by a multi-microphone array, AI speech recognition algorithms, and 7-inch touchscreen displays.

The two-wheelers are likely to generate interest among private players who wish to run electric bike taxi services in Bengaluru and other cities in Karanataka. Last month, the State government had brought out ‘The Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, 2021’ with the aim of improving first and last-mile connectivity, reducing carbon emissions, and generating self-employment opportunities.