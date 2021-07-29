Offender booked under Goonda Act

The Madanayakanahalli police booked a 51-year-old notorious rowdy from Kadabagere under the Goonda Act.

He was arrested and remanded to the Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara, on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused K. Ramesh aka Rama is the brother of rowdy Seena, who was killed in 2012 in a police encounter.

Criminal activities

“After the death of his brother, Rama gained notoriety and continued to be involved in criminal activities. He was known to use poison to kill his victims,” said a police officer. He added that the accused has over 28 criminal cases pending against him and he was recently booked for extorting money from an internet service provider.

Threatened witnesses

“The accused also threatened witnesses and created nuisance and fear psychosis among the members of the general public.”