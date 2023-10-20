NSRCEL-IIMB launches Campus Founders’ programme to support startup ideas of college students and recent graduates

October 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

NSRCEL, the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore, has launched Campus Founders, a student entrepreneurship programme to support college-based startup founders and recent graduates to turn their startup ideas into successful businesses. The four-month-long programme is specifically designed to help students develop their ventures while they also pursue academics.

According to a release from NSRCEL Campus Founders, the event has been crafted to support students from across academic disciplines. It would allow participants with startup ideas or working prototypes to rapidly explore paths to minimum viable product (MVP) and product-market fit.

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, said, “The launch of this programme will be pivotal in shaping the next generation of entrepreneurial talent in India.” “With Campus Founders, we look towards equipping these student entrepreneurs with the right skill sets, mentorship, and network that helps them develop critical business skills, address key challenges, and nurture a growth mindset,” he added.

In addition to workshops and hands-on mentorship for four months, the programme would facilitate interactions with seasoned entrepreneurs and industry experts. By the end of the programme, it is expected that the participants will be able to refine their business models, create a validated revenue stream, develop a growth-driven product roadmap, achieve product-market fit, explore funding opportunities, and build a loyal customer base.

Commenting on his journey as a student entrepreneur at NSRCEL, Milind M. Manoj, CEO of PupilMesh, a venture from one of NSRCEL’s past cohorts, said, “My entrepreneurial journey with NSRCEL began in 2018.”

“Being straight out of college and having absolutely no background in running a business, NSRCEL provided us with the right exposure to quickly catch up on the essentials one would need to run a venture. NSRCEL’s offerings enabled us to interact with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry experts and helped us take our solutions to the market.”