NSRCEL & IIM-B partners with GPS Renewables for ‘Campus Founders’ a programme to help student entrepreneurs build successful start-ups

March 07, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

NSRCEL, the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore (IIM-B), has partnered with GPS Renewables, India’s premier full-stack, clean fuels technology & engineering company, to introduce Campus Founders - a student entrepreneurship programme aimed at supporting college-based start-up founders and recent graduates in transforming their start-up ideas into thriving businesses.

This collaboration holds special significance as GPS Renewables was co-founded 12 years ago by two IIMB graduates Mainak Chakraborty and Sreekrishna Sankar, one of whom also founded a company as a student on campus.

This incubation programme will focus on innovative solutions in sustainability, climate change, and hardware development. The 4-month long programme is tailored to cater to students’ needs, allowing them to evolve their ventures while still pursuing their studies.

Campus Founders is uniquely designed for students from various academic disciplines, putting innovation from universities on a path to commercialization and scale. Participants with start-up ideas or working prototypes will swiftly explore MVP and the path to product-market fit. Alongside workshops and hands-on mentorship throughout the four-month duration, they will interact with seasoned entrepreneurs and industry experts who will guide them through their entrepreneurial journey. The program aims to enable entrepreneurship as a lucrative and sustaining career for campus graduates, fostering an ecosystem where college grads can transform into CEOs of ventures.

GPS Renewables’ CEO and co-founder, Mainak Chakraborty, said, “By providing access to expert mentorship, valuable resources, and a supportive network, this initiative will empower young entrepreneurs to turn their innovative ideas into impactful solutions that address critical challenges in sustainability and climate change.”

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, said, “It willprovide students with the necessary guidance, mentorship, and connections to transform their business ideas into successful ventures.”

By the end of the program, participants will benefit from guidance aimed at refining their business models, establishing validated revenue streams, developing growth-driven product roadmaps, achieving product-market fit, exploring funding opportunities, and building a loyal customer base. Additionally, the program will instil a sense of responsibility and resilience in participants to effectively build and manage their business ventures for growth.

Applications for this program are open until April 15, 2024 Know more here https://nsrcel.org/campus-founders/