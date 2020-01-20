Notice to actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay for using sword to cut birthday cake

The Girinagar police issued a showcause notice to Kannada actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay on Monday after a video of him cutting a cake on his birthday with a sword started doing the rounds on Sunday night.
The controversial actor was celebrating his 46th birthday at his house near Seetha Circle in Girinagar amidst a huge crowd that was cheering for him when Vijay, along with his family members, cut the cake with a sword.
Taking serious note, the police issued a notice seeking an explanation about the use of a dangerous weapon in public. Based on his statement, necessary action would be taken, a senior police officer said.
Vijay apologised for his act stating that he was busy in cutting the cake and did not realise when someone handed him a sword to cut the huge cake placed before him.
"I apologise for the blunder. I will ensure that such things are not repeated,” he told mediapersons.
