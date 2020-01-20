Bengaluru

Notice to actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay for using sword to cut birthday cake

more-in

The Girinagar police issued a showcause notice to Kannada actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay on Monday after a video of him cutting a cake on his birthday with a sword started doing the rounds on Sunday night.

The controversial actor was celebrating his 46th birthday at his house near Seetha Circle in Girinagar amidst a huge crowd that was cheering for him when Vijay, along with his family members, cut the cake with a sword.

Taking serious note, the police issued a notice seeking an explanation about the use of a dangerous weapon in public. Based on his statement, necessary action would be taken, a senior police officer said.

Vijay apologised for his act stating that he was busy in cutting the cake and did not realise when someone handed him a sword to cut the huge cake placed before him.

"I apologise for the blunder. I will ensure that such things are not repeated,” he told mediapersons.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 11:07:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/notice-to-actor-duniya-vijay-for-using-sword-to-cut-birthday-cake/article30609783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY