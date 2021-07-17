No power in parts of Bengaluru on July 19

There will be no power supply on July 19 in the following areas coming under Jayanagar sub division.

According to a Bescom release, the areas affected are:

S2 sub-division, BMTC; Sudhamnagar, Siddaiah Road from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.;

S6 Elita, Astalakshmi Layout, Puttenahalli, K.R. Layout; S9 Padmanabhanagar, S9 office, Ring Road, 27th Main Road, Yarabnagar Main Road, Masjid Road, BSNL Office, Government Hospital, NPTI Circle, Indian Oil Petrol Pump,;

S15, Banashankari: Kathriguppe Main Road and Kathriguppe village, 100 Feet Ring Road, from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.;

S18: Arehalli MUSS: Brindavana Layout from 9.10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and

S18: Subramanyapura MUSS: Turahalli, from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.