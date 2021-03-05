‘No need for permission from BBMP to install electricity transformer on footpath’

Bescom submits a statement in writing to HC

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Bescom) on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that, as of now, there is no requirement in law to obtain permission from local authorities to draw overhead lines or install transformers, including on footpaths.

A statement was given in writing in response to the court’s question whether Bescom had taken permission from Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to install electricity transformers on footpaths across the city.

“Approval of local authority is necessary to be taken in respect of cases and circumstances in which such consent is made necessary by the rules framed by the State government in terms of Section 67(2) of the Electricity Act, 2003,” the Bescom said, while pointing out that the State government has so far not framed rules for this purpose.

As provisions of the Electricity Act 2003 override all other laws, there was no need to get permission to install transformers from the local authority, the Bescom clarified to the court.

The bench indicated that keeping public interest and safety in mind, the court will have to examine the legal status and opinion of the traffic police.

The bench adjourned till March 16 further hearing on a PIL petition, filed by G.B. Athri, a retired Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, complaining about the danger posed to the public by transformers installed on footpaths and locations adjacent to roads.

The Bescom has clarified to the court that the Central Electrical Authority had approved its design of installing transformers at a height of seven feet in a spun pole to ensure safety of the public.