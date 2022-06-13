No N-95, cotton masks while writing CET examination

The examination is to be held on June 16, 17 and 18

To prevent malpractices, the Karnataka Examinations Authority has restricted the use of N-95 and cotton masks inside CET examination hall in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

As Covid-19 cases are gradually rising in the State, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to strictly follow Covid norms while conducting the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to professional courses on June 16, 17 and 18 at 486 centres. However, while wearing surgical masks for all students and staff in the examination hall is compulsory, to prevent malpractices, the KEA has restricted the use of N-95 and cotton masks.

A total 2,16,525 students have enrolled for CET-2022. In Bengaluru, CET will be held at 87 centres and 45,133 students will write the exam.

While exams for Biology (morning) and Mathematics (afternoon) are scheduled on June 16, Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) exams will be held on June 17. Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at select centres.

The KEA, which released the CET-2022 guidelines, has strictly banned head scarves, which cover the ears and head, without mentioning hijab in the examination halls.

Wearing full shirts, wristwatch, calculators, mobile phones, blue tooth, calculator, white fluid, wireless sets, paper piece, books and other electronic devices are also barred from the examination hall.

Restrictions have been imposed on girls against wearing any type jewels, earrings, bangles, high heeled slippers, jeans and t-shirts. Girls must wear garments like salwar suits and sandals only. Boys should wear only half shirt and pant, along with sandals, without in-shirt. Only plain water bottles will be allowed into the examination halls.

Due to Covid-19, all the examination centres will be sanitised and maintaining social distance, using sanitiser are also mandatory. Students and staff will be tested with thermal scanner before entering the examination centre. There will be special room arranged for the students suffering from fever, cold, cough and other problems.

There will be some separate arrangement for Covid-19 positive students.

KEA Executive Director S. Ramya, told The Hindu, “Strictly following Covid-19 norms, there will be many restrictions in the examination hall. Students must use only blue or black point pens to shade the answer in the OMR sheet. Also, they should bring photo identity cards like college Identity card, driving license, passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, II PU admission tickets along with the admission ticket. Students should come to the examination hall one hour before the exam start”

AIDSO appeals to postpone CET

Meanwhile, students organisations like All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO) have appealed the KEA to postpone the CET. In a press statement on Monday, they said, “ CBSE students will be finishing their board exams on June 15. In reality, these students will be left with no time for their appearance before CET. Many students are expressing worry, panic stricken and are extremely anxious, unprepared to take CET on these scheduled dates. So we appeal you to give sufficient time before appearing for CET.”