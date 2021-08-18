No more arbitrary transfers in Health Dept., says Minister

Transfers of medical officers and other staff in the State Health and Family Welfare Department will henceforth be only through counselling, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

According to a note issued by the Minister on Tuesday, the move is to put a break to arbitrary transfers that were happening all through the year through recommendations and other corrupt practices.

“The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act, 2011, provides that all transfers of medical officers and other staff in the Health and Family Welfare Department must happen through counselling. The Act exempts administrative positions from counselling and transfer of such cases has to be brought to the notice of the Minister,” stated the note.

Warning of strict disciplinary action against those who violate this decision, the Minister said: “Employees who are battling serious illness, who are on the verge of retirement, those who have less than two years of service, those who are 40% or more physically handicapped, widows, husband and wife mutual transfer and other such special cases based on humanitarian grounds will be considered for transfer only once in two months,” he said.