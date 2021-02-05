‘No innocent person arrested in D.J. Halli violence case’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said no one arrested in cases related to D.J. Halli violence was innocent.
Responding to a question raised by Congress member C.M. Ibrahim, he said the State police would file chargesheets in all cases related to the incident by February-end and it was up to the courts to decide on their culpability.
Mr. Ibrahim said there were several techies working in leading IT firms who were on night shift and not even at the scene of crime when the violence broke out, but they were still in jail. “Despite they producing certificates showing their presence at their workplace, they are yet to be released from jail,” he said.
Mr. Bommai said over 90 individuals initially detained during preliminary inquiry have been released since they were innocent. “We have evidence against those who have been arrested now and we will file chargesheets soon,” he said.
