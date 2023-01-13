HamberMenu
No evidence of leopard in Bangalore University: Forest Department

A video clip of the animal on the university campus went viral on social media on January 12

January 13, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department said on January 13, Friday, that there was no evidence of a leopard in Bangalore University.

A video clip showing the animal in the university had been widely circulated the previous day, following which the university issued an alert urging students and staff to be cautious and avoid travelling in the night.

“There is no direct or indirect evidence of a leopard inside the campus,”DCF Bengaluru Urban S.S. Ravishankar said. “Direct evidence refers to the animal being captured on CCTV or through video, and indirect evidence refers to spotting of pug marks or faecal matter. We did not find any evidence of either.”

He said the Bangalore University issued an alert on their own for the safety of their staff and students, and that they had not consulted the Forest Department before issuing it.

