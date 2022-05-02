No breakthrough in nabbing acid attacker in Bengaluru

May 02, 2022

He seems to be not in touch with any of his acquaintances, say police

The massive manhunt launched by the city police to nab the acid attacker Nagesh, who attacked the girl who spurned his overtures with acid on April 28, has failed to achieve any breakthrough yet. His mobile phone has been switched off and he seems to be not in touch with any of his acquaintances, said police sources. Based on some leads that he is a devotee of a goddess in north India, police teams have reached the temple town and have also fanned out to other temple towns across the country, sources said. Meanwhile, police have printed pamphlets with his photographs and details in five languages and are distributing them in the city and the towns police teams have reached to, with the hope of some breakthrough. “What we need is an element of luck. We are confident that we will catch him soon,” a senior police official said.



