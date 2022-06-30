NICE road toll hike deferred

Due to some technical glitches with Paytm and other platforms, regarding collection of payment, the company withdrew the order

Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Ltd. will take an appropriate decision on the toll rate revision on NICE road soon. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Within a few hours of announcing the revised toll rates for NICE road, the Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited (NECEL) deferred the order temporarily, due to some technical reasons on Wednesday night.

The company had announced the order of toll rate revision around 7.30 p.m. and due to some technical glitches with Paytm and others, regarding collections of payment, the company had withdrawn that order around 10.30 p.m..

The administration of the NECEL told to The Hindu, “The withdrawn order of toll rate revision of NICE road is temporary. The company will take an appropriate decision in this regard soon.”

After five years, NECEL has revised the toll rates being collected at Peripheral Road and Link Road of BMIC project with effect from July 1, 2022. The toll hike ranges from 10% to 20%. The revised rate would range from ₹20 to ₹50 for cars, ₹55 to ₹135 for buses, ₹35 to ₹90 for trucks, ₹25 to ₹55 for LCVs, ₹40 to ₹105 for MAVs, ₹8 to ₹20 for two-wheelers.

In Bengaluru, NICE road runs as a semi-peripheral road for 41 km linking Hosur Rod to Tumakuru road via Bannerghatta road, Kanakapura road, Mysore road and Magadi road.