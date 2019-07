The Vidyaranyapura police, on Tuesday, recovered the body of a newborn in the water sump of an under-construction house in Singapura Layout. “We are unable to identify the gender of the baby owing to the condition of the body. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said the police.

The police have launched a probe, but are yet to get a lead as there is no CCTV camera in the area. “We are questioning residents to identify the parents,” the police added.