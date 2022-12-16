  1. EPaper
New Year’s Eve celebrations to resume on Brigade Road in Bengaluru

City Police Commissioner holds meeting with associations of hoteliers and pubs

December 16, 2022 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

At a meeting City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy held on December 16, Friday, with various associations of hoteliers and pubs, it was decided that New Year’s Eve celebrations will be allowed on Brigade Road this December 31, after a two-year break owing to the pandemic.

Brigade Shops and Establishments Association consented to illuminate Brigade Road to help the security agency maintain law and order. They requested the city police to provide security, and regulate the celebrations. The association also urged the police chief to ban traffic movement, and deploy foolproof security to ensure that there are no law and order issues, Suhail Yusuf, secretary, BSEA, said.

Mr. Reddy said all precautionary measures have been discussed and the hotel, pubs, and commercial establishment representatives have been given instructions to help the police maintain law and order, and ensure security for women and children. The order includes deployment of additional staff, CCTV camera surveillance, and adequate lighting.

The city police will soon come out with guidelines for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

