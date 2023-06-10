New electricity tariffs kick in, leave consumers in shock

June 10, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the new tariff revisions, which were approved by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) in May, came into effect and started reflecting in the bills generated this month, many citizens were left in a state of shock or confusion. Many took to social media to air out their confusion about seeing over a 30-50% increase in their Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

The tariff revision in May had approved an increase in the electricity tariff by 70 paise per unit out of which 57 paise would be recovered through fixed charges and remaining through the energy charges. Recovery of arrears and Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) was also approved by the Commission last week.

However, consumers are unhappy with the sudden increase in the bills. “The current bills have suddenly doubled. Last month, my bill was ₹400 and this month it is ₹1,243. They have also put additional charges of ₹201. This is a double burden on common man,” said Jayaraju N.C., a Twitter user.

“Why am I seeing arrears now, even though I paid in full for April? Also, what happened to the different slabs? Now are we gonna be charged a single flat rate?,” asked another social media user tagging Bescom officials.

A source in Bescom said that people are getting confused over the arrear section in the bill. “The arrears are not the payment which was not made by the consumers. It is the recovery of the tariff rates which were increased for April after the KERC approved the retrospective collection. There are also FAPPC charges due to which the bills have gone up. With the new slabs coming into place, for those who cross 100 units, the charges would be ₹7 per unit from the first unit itself. Nothing has been newly increased,” they said.

They also assured that from next month, the bills will not be higher, and the eligible consumers can also enjoy the benefits of Gruha Jyothi.

Similar complaints were also put up on social media by consumers of Gescom.