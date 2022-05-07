Nearly 2,500 buildings in Shivarama Karanth Layout regularised

Regularisation certificates to be issued to building owners from May 13

Buildings that have come up in the 17 villages notified for the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout have been regularised in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Approximately 2,500 buildings have been regularised by the Supreme Court, based on the reports of Justice A.V. Chandrashekhar Committee. These are buildings that have come up in the 17 villages notified for the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout that is being developed by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

A press release from the Justice A.V. Chandrashekhar Committee stated that the regularisation certificates would be issued to the building owners from May 13 at the Urdu Primary School in Medi Agrahara. Beneficiaries will have to bring with them a passport size photograph, Aadhaar card and receipt of the committee. The release stated that beneficiaries would receive an SMS regarding the time and date they can collect the regularisation certificate.

Many property owners have already received SMS intimation about the regularisation of their buildings. Most of these buildings were developed between December 2014 and March 2018. In December 2014, the High Court of Karnataka had quashed the preliminary notification for land acquisition for the layout. However, in March 2018, the Supreme Court upheld the notification and ordered the development of the layout, and appointed the Justice A.V. Chandrashekhar Committee to identify lawful buildings in the notified area. The Supreme Court had also ordered that 13 BDA approved layouts and two multiple-storey apartment complexes under construction to not be acquired for the layout.

The committee received a total of 7,161 applications for regularisation of buildings developed on notified lands in 17 villages. The committee had stated earlier that the applications were being categorised into four baskets — per-2014, between 2014 and 2018, spillover works started before 2018, and post 2018.