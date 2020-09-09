Namma Metro services resume on Green Line

Resumption of services received poor response in the morning hours.

Two days after resuming Namma Metro services on the Purple Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) started running trains on the Green Line (Yelechenahalli to Nagasandra) on Wednesday morning. As announced earlier, trains are operated in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 11a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Resumption of services on the green line also received poor response in the morning hours.

Mr A S Shankar, Executive Director (operations) of BMRCL said, “Trains will be operated in two shifts for six hours. Total of 96 round trips will be operated during these hours. Response received is too low. We are hoping that in the coming days ridership will increase gradually.”

On the purple line, BMRCL recorded ridership of 8800 and managed to earn fare box revenue of ₹3.09 lakh. As per the SoP, only smart card holders are allowed to travel in the metro and only 400 people are allowed per train.