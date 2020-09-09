Bengaluru

Namma Metro services resume on Green Line

Services being resumed on the Green Line

Services being resumed on the Green Line   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Two days after resuming Namma Metro services on the Purple Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) started running trains on the Green Line (Yelechenahalli to Nagasandra) on Wednesday morning. As announced earlier, trains are operated in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 11a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Resumption of services on the green line also received poor response in the morning hours.

Mr A S Shankar, Executive Director (operations) of BMRCL said, “Trains will be operated in two shifts for six hours. Total of 96 round trips will be operated during these hours. Response received is too low. We are hoping that in the coming days ridership will increase gradually.”

On the purple line, BMRCL recorded ridership of 8800 and managed to earn fare box revenue of ₹3.09 lakh. As per the SoP, only smart card holders are allowed to travel in the metro and only 400 people are allowed per train.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2020 12:08:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/namma-metro-services-resume-on-green-line/article32558831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story