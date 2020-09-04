Namma Metro commuters wary of change in top-up rules

Commuters are not happy with a few changes that will be in place from Monday when Namma Metro services resume. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in its SOP, has reduced the top-up duration of smart cards from 60 days to seven days.
This means that commuters have to charge/activate their smart cards within seven days of making online payment by using the card at least once.
BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said that once a passenger activates the card, there will not be any time limit. “However, if the card is not even used once within seven days after online top-up or payment has been made, then the amount will automatically lapse as unclaimed.”
Commuters are unhappy with this given that the situation is dynamic on account of the pandemic, and have asked BMRCL to increase the time limit.
“Earlier, if I recharged my smart card online, I had 60 days to activate the amount by using the card at least once within that period. Now, that time period has been reduced to seven days. I think many commuters will lose their money,” said a commuter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath