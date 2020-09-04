Namma Metro commuters wary of change in top-up rules

They need to activate their smart cards within seven days of making online payment

Commuters are not happy with a few changes that will be in place from Monday when Namma Metro services resume. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in its SOP, has reduced the top-up duration of smart cards from 60 days to seven days.

This means that commuters have to charge/activate their smart cards within seven days of making online payment by using the card at least once.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said that once a passenger activates the card, there will not be any time limit. “However, if the card is not even used once within seven days after online top-up or payment has been made, then the amount will automatically lapse as unclaimed.”

Commuters are unhappy with this given that the situation is dynamic on account of the pandemic, and have asked BMRCL to increase the time limit.

“Earlier, if I recharged my smart card online, I had 60 days to activate the amount by using the card at least once within that period. Now, that time period has been reduced to seven days. I think many commuters will lose their money,” said a commuter.