NABARD’s Grameena Habba to showcase rural art work in Bengaluru

This year, the Grameena Habba is being held at Mantri Square Mall, Malleswaram

This year, the Grameena Habba is being held at Mantri Square Mall, Malleswaram

NABARD, Karnataka regional office, is holding its annual marketing event ‘Grameena Habba’, an excellent platform for rural artisans to sell agricultural, handicraft and handloom products in Bengaluru till March 14. This year, the Grameena Habba is being held at Mantri Square Mall, Malleswaram.

Rural artisans, weavers, farmers and tribes across India and several districts of Karnataka are showcasing handmade arts, handloom sarees, handwoven dress material, home decors, tribal products, natural beauty products, organic food products, jewelry and accessories during this festival.

The income that they earn from selling these products will directly reach the artisans.

Artisans from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are participating along with more than 25 artisans from different districts of Karnataka.

The exclusive products of Karnataka, including GI products like Udupi sarees, Kasuti work, Aari embroidered fabrics, Channapatna toys, Mysuru's unique rosewood inlay, Kolhapuri chappals, crafted home decors, organic food products and products from other parts of India, like Jaipuri quilt, lac bangles of Bhopal, Maheswari silk of Madhya Pradesh, Aarni silk of Tamil Nadu, Ikat sarees of Telangana, Kosa silk sarees of Chhattisgarh, spices and temple crafts of Kerala, ornaments of Odisha and bedsheets of Uttar Pradesh, will be available.

According to the NABARD, the prevailing COVID-19 situation has undoubtedly created havoc in the entire economy, especially in rural economy. These type of exhibitions plays an important role in rebuilding the rural economy after COVID-19.