Music director Hamsalekha stuck in Basavanagudi police station as protestors block exit

Protestors blocked the road when music director Hamsalekha left Basavanagudi police station on November 25 after appearing before the police in connection with a complaint against him on his remarks on late Vishveshwara theertha swamiji of Pejawar mutt.

Mr. Hamsalekha, during a programme in Mysuru, had said that while an ‘upper’ caste person visiting a Dalit’s house is celebrated such as in the case of the late seer, the important question is if it would also work in the reverse. He had also asked if ‘upper’ caste people would partake the food consumed by Dalits during such visits.

When his remarks were seen as criticism of the seer’s attempts to overcome the caste barrier, Mr. Hamsalekha apologised.

A resident of Bengaluru filed a complaint against Hamsalekha.

On November 25, Hamsalekha went to Basavanagudi police station around 1 p.m. in connection with the complaint. On learning of his presence in the police station, protestors blocked the exit.

Even while police were trying to pacify the protestors, actor Chetan and others turned up to express solidarity with the music director.

The police pacified both groups and facilitated the exit of Hamsalekha around 2.15 p.m.