PHD scholars of BU come out in support of Hamsalekha

Bangalore University research scholars came out in support of music director Hamsalekha several days after his statement on the late seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami stirred a hornet’s nest.

The students held placards and banners and expressed their support to the music director. Mr. Hamsalekha, during a programme, had said that while an “upper” caste person going to a Dalit’s house was celebrated such as in the case of the late seer, the important question was if it would also work in the reverse. He had also commented on the food habits in the context and asked if the “upper” caste people would share the food consumed by Dalits during the visits. Facing an army of trolls, Mr. Hamsalekha had later apologised.

A research scholar said: “Mr. Hamsalekha has touched upon the reality of the caste system. People should avoid tokenism and instead focus on actual empowerment of people from the oppressed communities.”