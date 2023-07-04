Multiple govt. departments seek reports on functioning of Stable Employees Welfare Society in Bengaluru

July 04, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a fresh development regarding the horse racing circle in Bengaluru, multiple government departments have asked for reports on the functioning of the Bangalore Stable Employees Welfare Society, which has been formed for the welfare of those involved in the upkeep of the race horses.

This comes after Karnataka Racehorse Owners Association (KROA) petitioned the government over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the society since 2015. The matter had come up for discussion at the association’s extraordinary general body meeting convened on June 15.

Initial report sought

While Cooperation Department has sought an initial report and fixed a hearing to decide the requirement of a full-fledged investigation under Section 25 of Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960, the Finance Department has requested the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) to probe the matter since the allegations against the society is serious in nature.

Additional Chief Secretary I.S.N. Prasad, who retired recently, has asked the BTC to get the matter fully examined and take appropriate action. Following a complaint, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, who in his ex officio capacity is also Steward at the BTC, has asked the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) to verify the facts made out in the complaint to see whether prima facie a case can be made out, police sources said.

There are around 500 members of the KROA, which is the important stakeholder of the society that was formed in 2012. The society gets money from the racehorse owners with 9.5% of the stake money earned by the racehorse owners, deducted by the BTC and remitted to the society. Besides, the horse owners also pay a basic training fee of about ₹28,500 per horse per month to the BTC. On an average, about 700 to 800 horses remain in stables of BTC.

No meetings held

In its complaint dated June 26, the KROA has pointed out that the annual general body meeting of the members that is mandatory to be convened under Societies Act has not been done since 2015, and audited balance sheet has not been circulated among the members since 2014-2015.

The petition, signed by the KROA President Girish Baliga, has alleged that the memorandum of the society were illegally amended in 2015 and the name was changed to Bangalore Animal and Stable Employees Welfare Society. “Change of names, amendment to bye-laws were made illegally during 2015 without the consent of the annual general body meeting of the members and seeking approval from the Office of Registrar of Societies. Members from KROA were excluded from the governing body of the society,” the complaint said.

“Though KROA – since 2018 — has been requesting the society to provide statement of accounts as crores of rupees is contributed by the horse owners, the society failed to do so. Instead, confusions were created within the KROA that led to the delay in filing complaints,” said a racehorse owner.

‘Will examine content’

Meanwhile, M.K. Kiran sthe Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of BTC, said that the club was yet to receive communique from the Government. “Let the communication come and we will look into it. We will examine the content and the committee has to be appraised.”