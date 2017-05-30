Much awaited underpass on Dr. Rajkumar Road opened

Bengaluru

Motorists, who were forced to take diversions and circuitous routes due to the construction of the unidirectional underpass on Dr. Rajkumar Road, can heave a sigh of relief. The underpass, near Vivekananda College that has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 14.65 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

The underpass will be named after NSG commando Lt. Col. Niranjan, who died at Pathankot airbase during a terrorist attack.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the first phase of Namma Metro has been completed at a cost of ₹13,600 crore and will be thrown open to public in June, while work on the second phase taken up at a cost of ₹26,500 crore has already begun. “Currently, over two lakh citizens use the metro rail services. After the first phase is completely thrown open, nearly five lakh citizens can use the facility every day.” Urging citizens to use public transport, he said the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has recently purchased 3,000 buses.

He directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to ensure city is ready ahead of monsoon. He also directed them to ensure that all the on-going development work is completed by December. He added that 200 Indira Canteens would be opened in the 198 wards in the city, which would be opened on August 15.

Bengaluru development minister K.J. George, Mayor G. Padmavathi, MLAs Gopalaiah and C.N. Ashwathnarayana, BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh and BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad were present.