More than 2,000 individuals undertake cleanliness drive in and around Ulsoor lake 

October 01, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

As a part of the nationwide Swachhta Hi Sewa Abhiyaan, over 2,000 individuals comprising Army personnel, their families, children, NCC students, BBMP personnel, and conservancy staff conducted a cleanliness drive in and around Ulsoor lake under the aegis of the Headquarters Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area on Sunday.

In line with the theme of Garbage Free India, the volunteers, apart from cleaning the surrounding areas and dump sites, also carried out deweeding and restoration of the lake bank.

“Aimed at cleaning up the area and spreading awareness among the locals on the importance of Swachta, the drive reinforced the importance of community engagement and people participation in such national initiatives,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Ravi Murugan, GOC Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, applauded the efforts of the volunteers and stressed the importance of maintaining the public places. He exhorted the people to come up and join the initiative to keep the environment clean.