HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More than 2,000 individuals undertake cleanliness drive in and around Ulsoor lake 

October 01, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers along with BBMP workers cleaning a black spot on Mysuru Road during the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Volunteers along with BBMP workers cleaning a black spot on Mysuru Road during the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

As a part of the nationwide Swachhta Hi Sewa Abhiyaan, over 2,000 individuals comprising Army personnel, their families, children, NCC students, BBMP personnel, and conservancy staff conducted a cleanliness drive in and around Ulsoor lake under the aegis of the Headquarters Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area on Sunday.

In line with the theme of Garbage Free India, the volunteers, apart from cleaning the surrounding areas and dump sites, also carried out deweeding and restoration of the lake bank.

“Aimed at cleaning up the area and spreading awareness among the locals on the importance of Swachta, the drive reinforced the importance of community engagement and people participation in such national initiatives,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Ravi Murugan, GOC Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, applauded the efforts of the volunteers and stressed the importance of maintaining the public places. He exhorted the people to come up and join the initiative to keep the environment clean.

Related Topics

community-led / environmental cleanup / water

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.