Mob ransacks hospital after motorist succumbs to head injuries

A day after liquor sale was permitted in the city, a mob vandalised a private hospital in Jigani, Anekal taluk, and roughed up a doctor alleging that negligence on the part of the medical staff led to the death of an accident victim who had been admitted late Monday night.

According to the police, three people riding triple on a two-wheeler sustained injuries when they met with an accident. They were taken to a private hospital in Jigani.

After examining the trio, the duty doctor informed the relatives of one of the patients that he had sustained critical head injuries. “He told the relatives that the patient needed to be shifted to a bigger hospital which has a 24/7 neuro care facility. However, the family refused citing financial problems,” said a police officer.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the condition of the patient deteriorated, following which the doctor on duty personally took him to a bigger private hospital. Doctors at the bigger private hospital declared him brought dead.

Around 5.30 a.m., a violent mob barged into the hospital at Jigani, ransacked the premises and manhandled the doctors. The situation was brought under control after the police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, the Jigani police have taken up a case.

The condition of the two other patients is said to be critical. They are under observation.

Doctor calls for strict action

In a series of tweets, Dr. Jagadish Hiremath demanded strict action. “These people who have binged on alcohol and then came triple riding met with an accident had severe head injuries but refused to go to a centre where neuro surgeon is available 24 hours... They now beat up our doctors who did their best to save him. I want police to book them under new laws,” he said in one of the tweets.

He went on to explain that the hospital had admitted them as they claimed they did not have money. “I want them to be booked under all relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”