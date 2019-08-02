MNC employee booked for sexual harassment

The vice-president of a multinational investment company, which has offices in Bengaluru, as filed a sexual harassment case against an employee who was allegedly caught taking videos and photos of female staff members.

The Indiranagar police on Wednesday filed a case against the accused, Akash Sukla. He had allegedly been doing it for several months but was caught only recently while filming a co-worker. After he was caught, the company launched an internal probe into the matter before taking the matter to the police. Sukla allegedly confessed and was suspended.

The police are now on the lookout for him.